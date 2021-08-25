Barking out a very big thanks

A festival coming this weekend definitely has some bark to it as dog and cat lovers will come together for some fun and to say thanks to the Pauls Valley community.
Some furry little cuties are again at the center of the Phil Henderson Memorial Bark in the Park Festival, which also includes their “feline friends,” set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28.
Timmie Clark of the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, best known as P.A.W.S., says the return of the festival in Wacker Park, absent last year because of the pandemic, is also meant to say thank you to all of the donors and supporters of the P.A.W.S. effort to save animals by finding them new homes.
“This Bark in the Park is a thank you to the community for supporting us during COVID,” Clark said.
“We want people to come, bring their dogs and have a good time. Bark in the Park is an event sponsored by P.A.W.S. meant to get people out with their dogs and have some fun. We’re not selling anything.”
A big part of that was the support coming in from a long list of supporters despite the limitations during the lockdowns experienced in 2020 because of the pandemic.
During that time a number of “generous” donors were contacted through the mail. They wound up donating more than $32,000 to P.A.W.S.
Most of that money goes to transport animals from Pauls Valley to other states where they can be adopted into new homes. Those destination states stretch from Maine to Minnesota to California.
“We’re just trying to transport animals to places where they can be adopted out. Most of the animals already have new homes before they even leave here,” Clark said.
A big part of that effort is the transport director, Shar Mayhew of Stratford, and her transport team of volunteers, Sherry Carter of Maysville and G. Bryant of Davis.
Many times they are the first or second leg of the transports as they’re typically met by other transporters to keep the animals moving toward their new homes.
The Bark festival begins with the Dock Dogs aquatic competition on Friday night, Aug. 27 and into the following day. The event made its debut here during the 2019 event.
Then comes the big dog festival held throughout much of Saturday, Aug. 28.
Bark in the Park
• 7 a.m. – Dog Jog, a 5K run for dogs and their owners.
• 7:30 a.m. – Puppy Prance, a one mile walk with or without your dog.
• 11 a.m. – wiener dog races.
• 11 a.m. – Disc dog competition.
• 1:30 p.m. – Ground zero search and rescue demonstration.
• 2 p.m. – Dog Olympics obstacle course.
• 2:30 p.m. –Blessing of the Animals.
• 3 p.m. – Disc Dog competition.
(All day pony rides and coloring contest results posted)
Dock Dogs
• Friday, Aug. 27 – Onsite registration/practice at 4 p.m.; Big Air Wave #1 at 5 p.m.; Extreme Vertical competition at 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 28 – Onsite registration/practice at 9 a.m.; Big Air Wave #2 at 10 a.m.; Big Air Wave #3 at 11:30 a.m.; Speed Retrieve at 1 p.m. (all in one finals); Big Air finals start at 3 p.m.
