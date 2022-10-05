Barn quilts now on the trail

Doug Strickland and Ethan Cartwright get things leveled while placing barn quilt designs on a fence at the corner of Paul and Santa Fe streets. Pauls Valley's long journey to establish a barn quilt trail was officially launched during a local art walk last week. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)

Barn quilts now on the trail

