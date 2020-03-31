With even more confirmed cases of COVID-19 coming to the area, including two more in Garvin County, a health official continues to stress that folks just need to stay home as much as possible and take care of themselves.
Mendy Spohn, regional administrative director for the state health department, confirmed the nine-county region in southern Oklahoma is beginning to see more cases of the virus.
In Garvin County there are now six confirmed cases, while in the region the number is 13 with total up around 560 for the entire state of Oklahoma.
“More cases are expected in our district as investigations are conducted and testing becomes more available,” Spohn said.
“The most important message is stay home. I cannot stress enough the importance of keeping everyone from getting sick and needing our hospitals at the same time.
“Everyone is safer at home. If you don’t need to be out in the public, stay home with just your family.
“We do expect to see a surge of patients needing our local hospitals in April.”
Earlier this week there were three cases in Pontotoc County, two in Stephens and one each in Carter and Love counties.
Spohn says testing has been limited to high-risk and medically vulnerable people in Oklahoma.
“For the cases we have investigated, our public health nurses have notified 96 individuals considered close contacts to positive cases.
“We define ‘close contacts’ as a person who was within six feet or less for longer than 10 minutes. Five of the cases we have investigated have required hospitalization.”
She adds the local county health departments are working in collaboration with hospitals, urgent care centers, private physicians and the Chickasaw Nation to follow up on case contact tracing and notification.
According to Spohn and plenty of others, the thing for the public to remember is adhere to the social distancing guidelines and staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to be out in the public.
“Even at essential businesses, it is important to maintain social distancing from others if possible,” she said.
“The virus moves because people move. If we can limit the number of person-to-person interactions, it will reduce the number of people sick at the same time and needing the hospital at the same time.”
Common ways the virus is spread include breathing droplets from another person’s cough or sneeze and touching surfaces that someone infected with COVID-19 has touched.
Washing hands often with soap and water for longer than 20 seconds is recommended. People with symptoms of COVID-19 – fever 100.4 degrees or higher, dry cough and fatigue – should stay home until symptoms stop and fever is gone for 72 hours without medication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.