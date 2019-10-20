It’s football season and the Bedlam Blood Battle is on, specifically with a blood drive coming to Paoli.
Donors can now receive Bedlam-themed T-shirts featuring their favorite coaches if they give during a blood drive at Paoli High School scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can make a life-saving difference for their fellow Oklahomans by giving blood at the drive for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
All donors will receive their choice of a free “OSU orange” T-shirt featuring the profile of Cowboys' head coach Mike Gundy or an “OU crimson” T-shirt featuring Sooners' head coach Lincoln Riley’s profile.
“No matter which team you’re backing in the Bedlam Blood Battle, we love our football here in Oklahoma,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what really defines the spirit of our community.
“We thank our state’s universities and coaches for supporting Oklahoma Blood Institute in the unified mission of meeting the blood needs of patients in our state.”
OBI relies solely on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide.
The process of giving takes about an hours as blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, funds will be given to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity organization helping to procure much-needed blood center supplies in developing countries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.