Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.