Best friends center of this festival

Vendors are invited to be a part of an upcoming community festival in Pauls Valley that brings together people with some of their best little friends.
Set for later this month is the Bark in the Park and Feline Friends Festival in Wacker Park.
A Dock Dog aquatic competition is expected to get things jumping on Friday night, Aug. 27.
Food and merchandise vendors will be a part of activities on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Described as “reasonable” fees, vendors can find out more by calling 405-238-1303 or email paulsvalleypaws@gmail.com for more information.
Proceeds for the two-day event go to Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society (P.A.W.S.).
•••
Michael Jones of the Stratford/Pauls Valley area is planning to use his love of cars to start up a new but casual gathering for all those lovers of the classic look.
It's called Cars and Coffee with the first one now scheduled for Aug. 21 in Wacker Park.
The event would basically be a car show from 8 to 10 a.m. most third Saturdays of the month. Hopes are to possibly include an effort for the vehicles to make the cruise through Pauls Valley's downtown area.
•••
Pauls Valley looks to be getting the kind of holiday program later this year that’s never been seen before in these parts.
Planned for this fall is the first performance of the brand new Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta, which is a nonprofit group associated with the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The holiday program that combines chorus singers with an orchestra is now scheduled in November at the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
Helping lead the way is Jack Bowman, who fairly recently found his way to Pauls Valley as the new music director at that same church.
Bowman is already inviting any and all singers in Garvin County to be a part of the program.
Rehearsals are already planned starting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the local Presbyterian church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.