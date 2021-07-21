A six figure bond now has a Maysville man behind bars on three felony charges for child pornography.
The charges followed a July 15 search of the home of Joseph Lee Jackson, 27, in the 200 block of 6th street.
Law enforcement officers from three agencies combined force to search the residence after an IP computer address and account log-in information led to Jackson.
“Joseph stated that he had used different media applications to download and look at child pornography,” stated an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in an affidavit filed in the case.
According to the court document, Jackson admitted he had downloaded and kept numerous child porn photos and some videos on his cell phone and possibly his laptop computer.
“I’m sorry,” Jackson told authorities in an interview. “I was wrong. I will never involve myself with this content ever again. I need help and counseling.”
The affidavit indicates more than 100 child porn images and videos were found on Jackson’s phone.
The actual charges filed in Garvin County District Court against Jackson include aggravated possession and distribution of child pornography and violation of the state’s computer crimes act.
A judge handed Jackson a $500,000 bond after prosecutors asked for that number to be $1 million.
If bail is ever posted Jackson is ordered to stay away from minor children and any device capable of connecting to the Internet. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 13.
•••
In another case in a neighboring county a Pauls Valley man is accused of posing as a law enforcement officer as a way to scare a resident into giving him money on the false belief she would be arrested.
It all came down in Stephens County last week as Matthew Brumley, 35, was formally charged with falsely impersonating a public officer and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
A Stephens County deputy was initially contacted July 7 by an individual with a rural electric coop claiming there was a problem the day before involving Brumley.
Brumley was believed to working for a third party electric company that had gone to a rural residence a few miles west of Foster.
A woman at the residence, believed to be part of a legal marijuana grow operation, claimed it was Brumley who approached her claiming to be with an electric company.
She said he then claimed to be an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, flashed what he said was a badge and then told her she was illegal with the state of Oklahoma.
Brumley is accused to telling the woman that if she paid him $4,500 he could make the operation legal and keep other state officials off their property.
The woman also said Brumley guaranteed the state could not shut them down if she paid him the money. The amount of money to pay allegedly dropped to $2,500 as the woman left to get the cash.
When Brumley returned later the same day the woman said he was accompanied by two men as the payment was made.
“She stated she was scared and did not know what to do because he had a gun on his right hip,” a Stephens County deputy stated in his report.
“She stated she was frightened for her life and did not want to argue with someone with a gun.”
Photos from the woman’s phone confirmed Brumley was the man who approached her during the incident.
Brumley was later arrested in Wynnewood as he now faces two felony counts in Stephens County. After his initial court appearance on the charges he was given a $100,000 bond.
