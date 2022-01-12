Big bond totals were handed out last week for a trio of cases hitting the Garvin County court system.
One came to a total of $300,00 for Chuck Compton, 43, of Stratford, who received a couple of felony stalking charges with a similar one still pending from last year.
Initially prosecutors asked to have Compton held without bail because of repeated violations of victim protective orders and a single stalking charge in 2021. The request was later withdrawn.
The most recent charges came after Stratford police responded to the call from a Stratford woman of a protective order being violated by Compton on Dec. 31.
On that day the woman claimed Compton came to her residence, where he is accused of swearing at her and throwing objects at the house.
Court records show as officers were coming to the scene Compton retreated to his house nearby and refused to answer the door. The woman also claimed Compton had been outside of at her house the previous night.
A pending charge accuses Compton of coming to the same woman’s residence multiple times in August and September 2021, while also driving by her parents’ home and sending about 167 text messages.
The woman claimed to feel “harassed” and “frightened” by the actions.
While being booked into county jail on Sept. 17, 2021 a small amount of marijuana was found in Compton’s sock.
•••
A $50,000 bond was given last week to Daniel Chapman, 57 of Lindsay for an assault with a dangerous weapon charge filed in Garvin County District Court.
Chapman is accused of attempting to ram his wife’s vehicle while driving near Lindsay on Jan. 2.
The woman claimed to fear for her life as Chapman is accused of driving his truck at speeds up to 90 mph.
•••
A high speed pursuit on New Year’s Day led to a felony charge and $25,000 bond being given to Amanda Lee Vanwinkle, 29, of Sulphur.
A county deputy reported seeing a vehicle driven by Vanwinkle speeding east of Pauls Valley.
The vehicle then reached speeds of 110 mph as it entered oncoming traffic forcing two vehicles off a road.
Later the vehicle began to slow and then stop as smoke was seen coming from the engine area.
As deputies approached with guns drawn Vanwinkle claimed to run because she didn’t want to go to jail. Vanwinkle was arrested, while a passenger in the vehicle was released.
