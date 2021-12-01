A Stratford man is now in jail on a six-figure bond after he was formally accused of committing three violent acts against his girlfriend.
The $100,000 bond was given to Jimmy Hyatt, 42, with the three felony charges filed against him in Garvin County District Court. They include domestic assault and battery by strangulation, first-degree rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A filed affidavit shows Stratford police were contacted about a domestic situation on Nov. 22.
Responding officers were told by a juvenile their mother had a gash on the back of her head and red marks on her neck.
The woman claimed Hyatt struck her in the head with an unknown object as officers reported observing a wound to the back of her head.
She also claimed Hyatt choked her by wrapping an arm around her throat from behind, while wrapping his legs around her legs.
“(The woman) said that Jimmy almost made her pass out from the choke as she could feel her eyes start to roll back,” Stratford Police Chief Adam McMillen stated in his report.
“(She) stated to me that she didn't say 'no' because she felt 'compelled' and was afraid to say no because he would hurt her again.”
The report shows Hyatt denied hurting the woman. If bond is posted Hyatt was ordered to have no contact with the woman.
•••
Another domestic assault by strangulation case, also involving a girlfriend, comes from an alleged incident at a Wynnewood residence – this one also on Nov. 22.
A single felony count that included a $50,000 bond were handed to Charles Christopher Burgess, 30.
Wynnewood officers responding to a 911 call were told by dispatch officials that screams could be heard on the other end as a woman was saying “get off me. I can't breath.”
Officers reported being greeted at the front door by Burgess, who they said appeared to have bloody scratch marks on him. He said there had been an argument and proceeded to shut the door.
According to the affidavit, officers went inside because of the safety concerns and detained Burgess who claimed that “he just wanted to have sex and she got upset.”
“'I guess from rolling around,'” he said when asked how he got the scratch marks.
The woman told officers she was laying on a bed as he got angry and aggressively jumped on top of her, where he screamed and called her names.
She said Burgess had both hands around her neck while holding her down. During the struggle the woman's phone was opened to a 911 call. The woman claimed his hands were around her neck for about 15 seconds.
Both individuals told officers this 'happens all the time.'
•••
It was a most unusual case to be sure as a Lindsay man is facing a misdemeanor charge for forging the local police chief's name on a voucher to pay for about $30 worth of gasoline pumped at a Lindsay store.
Despite the filed count of obtaining property by deception 35-year-old Derrick Lance Reed of Lindsay claims it was an innocent mistake when he wrote down the name of Lindsay Police Chief Aaron Aprill on a voucher from Minister Alliance of Lindsay.
Reed admitted to signing Aprill's name on a voucher line for a police representative. He claimed to not be forging the signature but simply putting down the name of a local police officer on the proper line.
