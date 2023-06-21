Travis Bice of Arkansas has a 54-pound catfish draped over his shoulder as he steps onto Saturday’s stage for the Okie Noodling Tournament in Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Kids of all shapes and sizes took part in the watermelon crawl at the noodling festival in Wacker Park this past weekend. (PV Democrat photo)
A whopping 56 pounds plus is what this catch was for Kodi Bennett of Seminole during Pauls Valley’s annual noodling tournament in Wacker Park. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
It’s a heavy haul for Cody Stacy of Blanchard as he walks off the stage of Saturday’s Okie Noodling Tournament with a 63-pound catfish. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
A participant is rewarded with the catch as a demonstration tank was set up at the Okie Noodling Tournament allowing people to get in for lessons on how to noodle. (PV Democrat photo)
Roger Simpson of Ada hauls his 40-pound catfish on the stage for the Okie Noodling Tournament crowd to get a good look at this past Saturday. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Clay Armstrong (left) of Antlers holds up a 56-pound catfish, while 16-year-old Grant Armstrong has a catch of over 53 pounds during Pauls Valley’s annual noodling festival on Saturday. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Catfish anyone? These kids shove it in during the catfish eating contest at the noodling festival in Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo)
Five-time winner Nathan Williams (left) holds a 51-pound plus catfish, while 14-year-old River Williams is latched onto a 66-pounder during the annual Okie Noodling Tournament in Pauls Valley last weekend. Both are from Shawnee. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
Big catches at noodling festival
