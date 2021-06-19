||||
Big catches
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Milton Pearce Blake was born in Pauls Valley, Okla., on June 1, 1938, the second child of Ragna Elizabeth and Roger Blake. He passed away at 83 years of age on June 11, 2021 in the Pauls Valley home in which he had been born.
Kenneth Jess Russell of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma sadly passed away March 26, 2021 at age 85.
John A. Herd II of Pauls Valley passed away June 4, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 80 years.
Ruthie (Ruth) Mae Looney of Pauls Valley passed away May 29, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 80 years.
Larry Ralph Clipperton, 72, of Pauls Valley, Okla., entered this life as the son of Dean and Lavinna Clipperton on August 1, 1948 in Jefferson, Iowa and entered eternal life on Friday, June 4, 2021at his residence. In his death as in his life, he was surrounded by family who shared with him …
Most Popular
Articles
- Garvin County Public Records
- Grow houses too close to home
- Traffic stop the key to drug find
- World's largest steam locomotive to trek through McAlester
- It's Okie Noodling kind of big
- Drugs, rifle found in traffic stop
- Another raid nets illegal drug site
- 2021 Graduation Tab
- Garvin County Public Records
- Questions abound regarding Oklahoma City Police handling of February shooting in Vici
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.