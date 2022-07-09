Big changes come for PV police

Some big changes started this week for Pauls Valley's police as station and dispatch hours were dramatically changed.
Starting July 5 the in-person hours for the local police station's lobby are now 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.
Another change is dispatching services done at the station will match those same lobby times. During evenings and weekends the local law enforcement calls will be handled by the Garvin County 911 center.
Despite the change officials stress all police services are available any time of day or night by calling the non-emergency number of 405-238-5531. For emergencies call 911.
More will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
