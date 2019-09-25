Big check brings lots of thank you's

There’s not enough ways to say thank you when the volunteers at a Pauls Valley food pantry saw the number on the check from a recent donation.
The unexpected surprise for the Samaritans of Pauls Valley came in the form of a $20,000 donation from the Wynnewood Refinery.
More specifically, it came through the area refinery’s parent organization, Coffeyville Refinery in Sugar Land, Texas.
“Mere words cannot express our joy and heartfelt gratitude for the generous donation,” said Lou Hall of the Samaritans.
Hall should know since she’s been involved with the food pantry ministry since it began back in 1978 working to help local folks in need.
“Last year we submitted a grant request and they donated $500,” Hall said about the refinery.
“This year we expected maybe around $800. They then sent it onto their parent organization in Sugar Land, Texas.
“When we saw that it was a $20,000 donation we were just floored, speechless.
“I don’t know how do you thank somebody for that kind of donation.”
The big donation should take the food pantry, which depends on help from the public, through the remainder of the 2019 year.
“It’s like a sigh of relief that we don’t have to worry about that for four months. The Lord has taken care of us all these years and he sure did with this.”
The timing couldn’t have better since the numbers continue to go up of the people seeking help from the Samaritans pantry located in old local NYA building in Wacker Park.
“It’s more than doubled since we moved out here,” Hall said about the renovated facility opening in 2015.
She’s also referring to the number of folks being helped by a pantry serving low-income residents in Pauls Valley.
“It’s like a grocery store, so clients love it. They get a choice and they can get perishable items, which we couldn’t provide in our old place,” Hall said.
“We’ve doubled the number of people we serve.”
She adds it takes nearly $5,000 a month for the Samaritans to purchase the food needed to keep the pantry stocked.
