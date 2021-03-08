Big deadline this week for House

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The House is preparing for our next deadline on Thursday, March 11. The upcoming deadline is our final day to pass bills through their chamber of origin. Bills must pass out of the chamber they were authored in before they can be heard in the opposite chamber.
As a result of the quickly approach deadline, we heard many bills last week, including two that I authored.
The first, House Bill 1902, would allow safety plan monitors to seek medical treatment for a child in their care.
Safety plan monitors are a mutually agreed upon individual between the biological parents and DHS, and are usually an adult the child would be familiar with, such as a family member or someone from their church.
There is currently no legal authority for a safety plan monitor to seek medical treatment for the child, even for simply a checkup.
This was a request bill from a constituent who works as a nurse practitioner in a child advocacy center, and I was very pleased it passed the House 88-3.
We also passed House Bill 1904, which would require that abortion providers be board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists.
These highly trained professionals are much more qualified to address any health emergencies that may arise during or after the procedure.
Under current statute, abortions can be performed by any licensed physician in the state of Oklahoma. HB1904 not only protects the life of unborn babies, but also protects the health of mothers, and will help reduce the number of abortions performed in the state. The bill passed 80-19 and now goes to the Senate.
We still have several hundred bills that are eligible to be heard by the full House, so we will no doubt have a busy week to look forward to again.
After Thursday’s deadline, we’ll have a brief break to allow staff members time to transfer bills between chambers before we begin hearing Senate bills in committee.
As we consider more legislation this week, please feel free to reach out with your thoughts on legislation. My email address is cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov and my office phone is (405) 557-7365. Thank you for the opportunity to represents House District 42.
(Cynthia Roe is the House District 42 representative, which includes most of Garvin County.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.