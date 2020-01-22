It’s finally here – a new year that is sure to be a big election cycle in Pauls Valley and across the country.
The year looks to have potential races at the county and state levels, along with others for Congress and even president of the United States.
The race for the White House is actually the first on the list as a presidential preferential primary vote comes on March 3 followed by the big general election in November.
“This vote is for president,” said Doylene Cunningham, secretary of the Garvin County Election Board, referring to the March vote within individual political parties.
“Democrats will be able to vote on the list of Democratic candidates, and Republicans will vote on the list of Republican candidates.
“For the Independents the Democrats are allowing them to vote on their ballot.
“We’ll have three days of early voting for the March election.”
Anyone already registered to vote needs to remember they don’t have to register again for the March election.
The last day to register for this vote is Feb. 7.
More information on the registrations and even absentee ballots is available online or at the election board office located in the country courthouse in Pauls Valley.
“It’s going to be a big year, a busy year for elections,” Cunningham said.
“I’ve already had some people come in wanting to change their political affiliation.”
She wants voters to know that no party changes are allowed from April 1 through Aug. 31.
On a more local front is the next election, which is a race for a school board office in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Reneé Barber and Carl Stevens are set for the ECP race during an election on April 7.
Then comes a three-day filing period on April 8-10 as any races coming from this will be on the ballot for the primary election on June 30.
Here in Garvin County there are four county offices scheduled to be a part of the April filings.
Those offices are now occupied by Sheriff Jim Mullett, District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres, Court Clerk Laura Lee and County Clerk Lori Fulks.
Voters wanting to get registered to be eligible for the primary election in the summer have until June 5.
Any runoff races from the primary elections will be decided Aug. 25, while the general election for the entire country is Nov. 3.
