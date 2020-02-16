The big 2020 election year will soon kick off with a presidential primary vote nationwide, while more local races in Garvin County are quick to follow.
Next up is the deadline to request mailed absentee ballots, which is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 as the presidential preferential primary vote comes on March 3.
On this vote registered Democrats and Independents will be able to vote on the list of Democratic candidates running for president, while Republicans will vote on the list of Republican candidates.
In-person absentee voting at the election board office located in the country courthouse in Pauls Valley is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Voters should also remember that no changes in party affiliation are allowed from April 1 through Aug. 31.
A whole lot of voters in three different Garvin County towns will soon be back marking ballots during elections on April 7.
One is between Reneé Barber and Carl Stevens for a school board office in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Another is a $620,000 school bond vote in Stratford with a variety of items, such as new elementary gym flooring, repairs to an ag building and show barn, press boxes at the softball and baseball fields, drainage improvements to the backstop and seating area at the baseball field, heat and air upgrades at the elementary school, a new school vehicle and ag truck and a new phone system.
In Lindsay there will be a total of 10 candidates listed on the ballot for a vote to fill three city council offices.
Those candidates are Devin Herrod, Randy Hugo, Greg Henderson, Brad Smith, Lynn Scruggs, Kassi Turner, Eric Dodson, Robin Staggs, Shelly Stevens and Debbie Whitehead.
The top three vote-getters will claim the three council posts.
Then comes a three-day filing period on April 8-10 as any races coming from this will be on the ballot for a primary election on June 30.
Here in Garvin County there are four county offices scheduled to be a part of the April filings.
Those offices are now occupied by Sheriff Jim Mullett, District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres, Court Clerk Laura Lee and County Clerk Lori Fulks.
Voters wanting to get registered to be eligible for the primary election in the summer have until June 5.
Any runoff races from the primary elections will be decided Aug. 25, while the general election for the entire country is Nov. 3.
