The city of Pauls Valley continues its preparation for the Okie Noodling Tournament coming June 18-19 in the local Wacker Park.
Kody West is the featured guest, along with Cody Hibbard, for a free concert Friday night followed on Saturday by a full day of Okie Noodling activities, including the weigh-in of super-sized catfish caught by participating noodlers.
For more call the local chamber at 405-238-6491.
• Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival's Facebook page.
The annual Stratford Peach Festival – always on the third Saturday in July – is set for July 17.
•••
On the way to start the summer are things like the activities of a vacation Bible school and the fellowship of a community lunch making a return.
The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley is among the local and area churches scheduling a Bible school for kids and all the activities that come with the traditional gathering.
The three-night “Vacation Bible Spectacular” is June 7-9.
The theme is “Destination Dig: Unearthing the truth about Jesus.”
A free family dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m., while the VBS program will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly.
Bus rides are available if pre-registered online by June 6.
Go to fbcpv.org/vbs for more details and registration.
The local First Baptist Church has also brought back its weekly food pantry for those in need.
The pantry is scheduled to be open from 2:30 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
•••
The Pauls Valley Roundup Club is preparing to bring back the action of an open rodeo later this month.
It's the 76th annual Heritage Day Rodeo coming the nights of June 25-26 at the local rodeo arena.
A rodeo parade will be at 5 p.m. June 26 in downtown PV. More on this year's rodeo will come later.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning this week.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
