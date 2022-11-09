The pure kindness of a young heart is clearly at the center of a Pauls Valley kindergartner's birthday wish to bring books to other youngsters in need.
When Melody-Faye McManus turned six years old a few weeks ago she didn't want presents for herself. Instead, it was all the other kids she wanted to help.
Getting some help of her own, Melody-Faye was able to post an online message asking for donations of books and money.
In the end her one-little-girl campaign finished with more books than she could carry and a wad of cash to donate for the next book fair at Pauls Valley Elementary School.
Her father, Clifford McManus, says the idea to collect books and money to help more kids read came about when he was talking to Melody about her birthday on Oct. 4.
“We were talking about what she wanted for her birthday. We talked about blessings and some kiddos don't have those blessings,” McManus said.
“She said she wanted to help those kids. We came up together with a way to do that.”
After that Melody-Faye was able to put her plea for help online as she asked for people to donate books and money to buy more books.
She wraps up her message by blowing viewers a kiss that sort of falls into both the cute and kind categories all at once.
“I want kids to be happy because books can help them be happy,” Melody-Faye said about why she wanted to do this kind of big-hearted campaign.
“And to share,” she quickly adds, while flashing a big smile when asked how it all makes her feel.
When all the collections were over there was $320 in cash and more than 20 books. The books were distributed out to local children.
“I couldn't even carry them,” she said about the number of actual books donated for the cause.
Her grandmother, Melody Brantley, knows all too well how special this is because she's also a retired reading teacher
“She said instead of sending presents send books or money. My first thought was wow, really, she doesn't want presents, she wants to do this,” Brantley said.
“It really touched my heart. Her doing nice things is just who she is.”
The school's principal, Kristi Herd, says it's really special to have youngsters like Melody-Faye coming up with such amazing projects meant to help other kids.
“How many little girls do you know that get books for other kids on their birthday instead of gifts for themselves?” Herd said. “The money will be used to buy books at the book fair and those books will be for the kids.
“She has such a caring, generous heart. She is just a sweet kid with a big heart.
“We need more stories like this out in the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.