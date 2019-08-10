Some big honors may have come to a Garvin County prosecutor, but he says his focus remains on working to keep folks around here a little safer.
Corey Miner, an assistant district attorney in Garvin County the past few years, stepped up to accept both a regional and then a state award as prosecutor of the year.
Both honors were handed to Miner by the Association of Oklahoma Narcotics Enforcers (AONE) group.
The most recent one came only days ago as Miner accepted the top prosecutor's award at a state conference in Tulsa.
“It's a beautiful trophy, but the real honor for me, the real satisfaction I get is when the individuals that present a threat are locked up for their crimes,” Miner tells the PV Democrat.
“I do my job for the people of this county and their children so they can live in a safer place.”
For Miner the real honor comes with who's received the award in the past.
“For me the honor comes from who's won it before. These are the top jurists in our state. It's an honor to be considered to be on the same level as them.”
In a letter given to Miner for the regional award covering central Oklahoma and state honor some specifics of his work with drug cases were cited.
One was the attempted robbery of the Legacy Drug store in Pauls Valley back in 2016.
Miner prosecuted the two armed suspects – Jeremy Lavorchek and Travis Seat.
About a year after their arrests Lavorchek used a makeshift knife, held to a jailer's throat, to free both him and Seat from the Garvin County jail.
They stole another jailer's vehicle and fled in a dangerous pursuit away from PV. They were recaptured a short time later near Purcell.
Juries found both guilty in the robbery case as Seat, who also took a plea deal in the escape attempt, was sentenced to a 50-year prison term.
Lavorchek took the long route with juries hearing both of his cases and later handing him a series of life terms behind bars.
While at the state conference Miner even taught a class on the Legacy Drug robbery case.
Also cited was his work to prosecute the “organized” connection to illegal drug groups operating in Garvin County.
“I will continue to fight illegal drug trafficking and the crimes associated with that activity, as well as the Mexican cartels and national organized crime groups,” he said.
“Drug prosecution is not the kid with a joint in the parking lot anymore. The public doesn't see the connection to the gulf cartels, the Aryan Brotherhood and even the Irish Mob. They don't see them hurting people to get their drugs out to people.
“I will be continuing to fight to keep Garvin County safe. I live here and want the community to be safe.”
