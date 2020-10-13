Big numbers for absentee ballots

The number applications are up for this one as many Garvin County voters are choosing to use mailed absentee ballots for the upcoming general election.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 to get those requests submitted to the Garvin County Election Board office located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Secretary Gayla Dean confirmed the absentee requests have pretty much “doubled” so far compared to previous election cycles.
“We're sending out quite a few,” Dean said.
“We've been sending them out daily,” she said, adding more than 800 absentee ballots have been mailed back to voters in the county.
At the same time the office has been busy processing and mailing out information to voters who registered or changed their registration information by the deadline of Friday, Oct. 9.
The very same local election board office is also the place to vote a little early as in-person absentee voting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29-30 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
More information is online at the Oklahoma State Election Board website or the election board in PV.
•••
A number of races are on the November ballot, including one pitting Garvin County District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres against challenger David Kennedy.
On the far western side of the county the race for the District 43 State Senate seat has Republican Jessica Garvin, who this summer defeated incumbent Paul Scott, and Democrat Terri Reimer on the ballot.
Going for the District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are Republican incumbent Tom Cole, Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White.
It's Republican incumbent Todd Hiett and Libertarian challenger Todd Hagopian in a race for state corporation commissioner.
Then there's the race so many are focused on – the one for the White House.
On the ballot are Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence against Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen and three Independent teams – Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze, Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
Also on the ballot are a couple of state questions and a number Oklahoma judges and justices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.