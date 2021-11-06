Big salutes to come from Valley

The Hinkle's store in downtown Pauls Valley is now leading a campaign asking people to write down their messages of support for American military troops now serving. Those cards will later be sent to the deployed troops for the holiday season. (PV Democrat photo)

One Pauls Valley business is wanting anyone who supports the military to write it out as those messages will be collected and sent to the troops now deployed.

Hinkle Printing and Office Supply is inviting folks writing out the messages of support to drop them off at the store in downtown PV over the new few weeks.

In fact, the store better known just as Hinkle's is even making some patriotic cards available for free to anyone wanting to write out and submit their messages to troops.

More details will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.

