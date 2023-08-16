Big screen help for library

The Pauls Valley Community Foundation has awarded a $1,500 grant from Communities Foundation of Oklahoma (CFO) to Nora Sparks Warren Library to help with its technology, specifically an 85-inch television to show movies during a summer reading program and other events held at the public library. Shown are Arlen Williams (left) of the local foundation and library director Rhonda Slayden.

Big screen help for library

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you