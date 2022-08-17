Big screen in full color

There’s big screens and even bigger ones as one very large television on the blink for a while at a Pauls Valley facility will soon be back in full color.
This one happens to be on a wall at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
A Pauls Valley City Council vote last week now means the big TV out of commission for some time will in a few weeks have an on button that works just fine.
“That large TV on the wall has been there since the rec center opened,” Parks and Recreation director Jennifer Samford said.
“It’s been non-functional for the last couple of years.”
During that time efforts to get repairs done became impossible because technology now a decade old simply became way too old to get fixed.
“The tech on the wall is obsolete, so we’re going with an LED replacement TV,” she told council members during the most recent regular meeting.
A couple of options were presented for the 165-inch LED television, described as having technology similar to computers.
One included an $85,000 price tag with a three-year warranty.
The second, and the one getting final council approval, was for a brighter, higher quality screen and a 10-year warranty. It comes at a cost of around $104,000.
Along with live programming, such as ball games, the new TV screen will also be able to post information about the center, sports schedules, promotions and even include advertisements.
With the approval the rec center's new TV is expected to be in place by November.
•••
The nonprofit Pauls Valley Parks Foundation will host a grand opening for the four recently renovated Wacker Park tennis courts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The event is meant to honor the completion of this phase and begin fundraising for plans to someday build new tennis courts on the west side of the park.
More on both phases of the tennis court project will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
Anyone interested in helping plan for some other upcoming local events are encouraged to contact the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce and be a member of a committee working on the events.
Major events worth considering are BrickFest (Sept. 24), Fallfest (Oct. 29) and Christmas in the Valley (Dec. 3).
All three will be heavily promoted throughout Garvin County, the state of Oklahoma and the region.
