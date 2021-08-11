Big space for big show

A big show needs a big space, at least enough for everyone to get in and watch – that was the message from Pauls Valley’s tourism board to a group planning a special holiday program later this year.
What’s why all five members made the amount of city support optional on the size of the venue planned for a unique choral program coming to Pauls Valley this fall.
The request for tourism monies comes from the new Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta, which is a nonprofit group associated with the PV Arts Council.
In November the group is planning to invite singers from all over the county and some members of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic to come be a part of the Handel Messiah holiday program.
Original plans were to hold the program in the local First Presbyterian Church, but now it looks to be moving to the PV High School auditorium to draw in a bigger audience.
Tourism board members agreed the larger venue would provide more support to the tune of $10,000, while the church locale with more limited seating would only get approval for $2,500.
“I’m concerned that this will be in a venue that won’t be big enough,” said Jesse Alvarado, referring to the church seating maybe 350 people compared to around 1,100 at the high school.
“I hope it goes over big and the interest is through the roof. For me it’s a hard yes if we can bring more people with this. There’s a limitation on this for the number of people you can bring in.”
Fellow tourism board member Randy McGee echoed a smaller venue could present a problem.
“I don’t see how we can make it fair if people are turned away. You want to put this in the biggest facility that you can,” McGee said.
“I can’t see $10,000 for an event with 300 to 350 seating. This is a no go for me. I think the venue is too small for the money. I think there’s a terrible lid on the jar by holding this in the church.
“Who gets to pick the 350 people who might want to go. It could blow up in our face if we fund this and not everybody is able to get in. I don’t think it’s fair for anybody wanting in to be looking over the fence.
“I don’t see the problem with moving it to the bigger venue and advertise and promote this and bring in visitors.”
New board member C.J. Peachlyn agrees.
“If you’re going to do this go big,” Peachlyn said. “I say take this to the high school auditorium.”
Also new to the board, Amy Richey said any event receiving tourism funds should benefit local businesses.
The mastermind behind the program is Jack Bowman, who is the new music director at the local Presbyterian church.
Bowman says the church venue was initially selected as the place for the holiday program because the church offered it at no cost.
“I’ve done this kind of event successfully at other places,” Bowman said.
“I found it is better if we start small and fill the house; bring something that’s incredible that’s never been here before. I want success with that first performance and get people talking about it.
“We want to bring the opportunity for singers that they wouldn’t normally be able to sing something like this.”
Another concern expressed was about holding a public performance funded by city tax funds in a church.
“So you plan to use tax money to have this event in a church,” McGee said. “That concerns me. In the past we couldn't rent the fairgrounds for a church service.
“I don’t know the legalities of holding it in a church funded by city money. I don’t know if there is any prohibition against that.”
With rehearsals expected to begin Sept. 12, the holidays show is for now set for Nov. 14. Plans are to bring in about 40 members of the OKC Philharmonic and any number of singers from the public for a concert that’s free with only donations accepted.
Bowman said plans are to fly in a 70- to 75 member professional chorus from Paris, France to perform a spring program in Pauls Valley next April.
An overall budget for the two programs is about $58,000, which is why the initial request was for $20,000 in tourism funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.