Big taste for peach festival

The juicy taste of those big summertime peaches will again be the star attraction for an annual event that turns Stratford's city park into one big festival.
The full name is the Stratford Peach Festival and 5K Bulldog Run scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Hosted by the Stratford Little League Foundation, the festival naturally features fresh peaches from local orchards.
Still, there's plenty more for the all-day event starting with a 5K family fun run and free pancake breakfast early in the morning.
A car show should again wrap around the Stratford park with lots of activities offered like a cornhole tournament starting at 9:30 a.m., turtle races a half hour later and then the crowing of “Peach” royalty at noon.
Vendors and retail booths of all kinds will likely be winding around to go with carnival rides, bounce houses, local performers and even a blood drive.
•••
The night before peaches take the spotlight it's a whole different kind of excitement here as the sixth annual Duck Derby Race and Diving Contest will be at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
This one gets started at 6 p.m. Friday, July 15 as small plastic ducks, decorated in all different kind of ways, will first be judged on the most creative and then raced around in the water park's lazy river.
Those looking to jump in with both feet can register at the Reynolds Recreation Center, which is also the place where toy ducks available for $5 each.
Prizes for race winners and best decorated will include water park season passes, day passes and merchandise.
It will be $2 for each diving event, which includes prizes for the best dive and best cannonball. Register for the diving at the water park.
