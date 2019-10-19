Delores Jean Gibson of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Roy and Martha Elizabeth (Woods) Jennings on March 26, 1935 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and passed from this life on October 16, 2019 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 84 years. Delores grew up and attended school at Elmore City,…
Sheila Kay Jones of Wynnewood passed away October 15, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 49 years. Sheila Kay Jones was born June 28, 1970 in Marlow, Oklahoma to Susie M. (Amos) Jones and Melvin Lee Dorman. Sheila was raised in the Bray community and attended school there until th…
Steven Jay Lewis, a resident of Pauls Valley, was born May 21, 1957 in NAS Patuxent River, Maryland to Eddie Van and Charlene (Howe) Lewis. He passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 62 years, 4 months and 20 days.
Jerry Bland of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Virgil Wesley and Martha Pauline (Leightner) Bland on December 8, 1946 in Lawton, Oklahoma and passed from this life on October 14, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 72 years.
