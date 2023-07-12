Excitement over a big name coming to perform on a Pauls Valley stage clearly mixes with concerns on how local tourism tax money is being spent.
Some of those concerns spilled out last week when members of the PV Tourism Board held more discussions on the high price tag of bringing in a major group like Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.
The concert planned for this October is being headed up by the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Since its beginning the local society is led by artistic director Jack Bowman, who is not only excited about a concert by the Gatlins but others in the works.
“We’re very excited to have five major concerts this year,” Bowman told three members of the board as he addressed a request for $20,000 in tourism funds.
“I want the ticket prices to stay low for the people in Pauls Valley,” he said about the Gatlin concert set for a 7 p.m. start of Oct. 28 in the PV High School auditorium.
Tickets, which are already available, range from $50 to $100 for general admission and $250 will get someone up close with the chance to go back stage to meet the Gatlins – Larry, Steve and Rudy.
“They’re drawing a crowd,” Bowman said about Gatlin Brothers’ concerts in other cities.
“Our expectation is this will be the largest concert ever in Pauls Valley and that we would have visitors staying at our hotels. That’s what this is all about. They’re still a huge name. We plan to promote this concert in northern Texas all the way up to Oklahoma City.
“We see this as a great way to bring tourists to Pauls Valley.”
Board member Randy McGee clearly supports events like the Gatlin concert. He also has some concerns about spending a lot of tourism money for one time gigs.
“I see this like the prom, we get dressed up for one big night,” McGee said.
“I see tourism a lot like the prom. I’m concerned that with our budget we spend the money for that one night event. This is not a perpetual tourist venue.
“We have a budget that is limited. This is a large sum of money, $20,000, for a one night event. That’s just my thinking.”
McGee makes it clear despite his concerns with how the tourism tax funds are spent he supports what the choral society is doing and all the work by volunteers to hold events that bring visitors into Pauls Valley.
“The Gatlin Brothers are one big deal.”
Other tourism board concerns are on a $100,000 cost for the Gatlin Brothers visit and where all the money is going to come from, along with the uncertainties about the revenue to come for PV, especially if the concert is ultimately canceled.
“It’s a money issue for me,” said C.J. Peachlyn.
“It’s really not adding up to me – this $20,000 and revenue. I don’t see the money for Pauls Valley.”
Amy Richey was quick to stress the tourism board should wait to make a decision on the funding request.
“We shouldn’t close the door. We need to put a little more thought and time into it. I need more information before I can make a decision,” she said.
As for other choral society events, one is Mozart’s comic opera called “The Marriage of Figaro on the Ranch.”
According to Bowman, this one will involve six universities and colleges, local residents and a professional orchestra with a cast of 90 to 120 members.
There will be a “flash mob” in the middle of the performance, which is scheduled for Sept. 16 at PV High School and Sept. 18 at East Central University in Ada.
On Dec. 10 it’s Menotti’s Christmas pageant “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at the First Presbyterian Church in PV.
Then on Feb. 18 it’s a presentation of Prokovief’s “Peter and the Wolf” in a Pauls Valley concert featuring area school kids.
The music of John Williams, such as Star Wars, ET and Jaws, will be featured as “Hollywood Meets Mozart” in a Pauls Valley concert planned for April 14.
