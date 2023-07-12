Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.