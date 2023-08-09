Hosting a concert with a big-time headliner seems like a really good thing, but there are some concerns it might be too much for Pauls Valley and its facilities right now.
The big name is Larry Gatlin and The Gatlin Brothers, who are scheduled to come to a Pauls Valley stage this fall thanks to the efforts of Jack Bowman and the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
The intensity ramped up a bit at times last week when Bowman addressed three members of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board. It was the second time the group has considered a $20,000 request by the choral group.
“We’re not asking for money for The Gatlin Brothers,” Bowman said. “We would like the money to be spread out for the whole season. We want to spread this across the season for advertising and promotion.”
That’s five concerts, including the Gatlin trio in late October, and six performance stretching all the way through next April.
Board members Randy McGee, Jesse Alvarado and Amy Richey made it clear they’re concerned about the $20,000 request during a time when tourism funds are limited compared to past years.
“When I first came on this board many years ago we had a lot of tourism money,” McGee said.
“We’re no longer in six figures. These kind of requests exceed our comfort zone. This is Pauls Valley’s tax money and at a time when we have other needs. It’s not personal. You’re asking us to spend $20,000 in tax money that we don’t have.”
“I can attest to my hesitation,” Alvarado said.
“I’m having a hard time with $20,000. It’s not the money but the limited funds. It provides an uncomfortable strain on being able to help other needs. Funds are diminished and we have to be choosy as to what we select. I hate this because I believe in this.”
Richey also said she’s uncomfortable with approving the total.
“I’ve heard a lot about growing the numbers,” Bowman said. “Our first year we had 900 people in the audiences for two concerts and three performances. Last year we had 1,300 in the audiences, and this year we’re projecting 4,000.
“I would like to remind you we’ve done exactly what you told us to do.”
Bowman said tourism funds represented 37 percent of the choral group’s first year budget with that number dropping to 10 last year and a projected 8 percent this season.
He added a positive is the group’s performances are starting to get the attention of foundations in Oklahoma City.
Concerns then returned to The Gatlin Brothers concert on Oct. 28, and more specifically questions over the Pauls Valley High School auditorium being adequate enough to host such high level group.
“I can’t help but believe it’s ill-conceived at this time,” McGee said about the concert.
“We’re having a big-time concert in an un-air conditioned facility. I don’t think we’re ready for it.”
Then it turned into a kind of negotiation as the tourism trio recommended giving $5,000 to the group for this season. They also support giving the same amount for the 2024 season.
