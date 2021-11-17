The sight of several large vehicles all gathered together in one school parking lot last week was different to be sure.
It was called Careers on Wheels as students at Pauls Valley Elementary School got the chance to get up close looks at a variety of vehicles.
School officials said the idea was to give students a chance to see, touch, hear and even smell the vehicles.
It was also to help students learn about different careers through a “true sensory” experience.
Those bringing vehicles out were Pauls Valley fire and police departments, Jacobson Concrete, Norma's Food Truck, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, ONEOK Natural Gas Company, P&M Wrecker/Davis Automotive, Mercy ambulance, Air Evac LifeTeam helicopter ambulance, Self Equipment, Sparks Ranch, United Ag & Turf and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.
