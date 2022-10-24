Bike rider dies days later

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&