Bike rider dies days later

A bicyclist struck by a vehicle more than a week ago on a Garvin County highway has died.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released this weekend shows that 21-year-old Joseph Tatum of Sulphur was pronounced dead Oct. 20 while at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Back on Oct. 15 it was Tatum, while riding a bicycle northbound on U.S. Highway 177, who was struck just over nine miles south of Stratford near SH 29.
The vehicle striking the bike was a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by Burl Nicholson, 52, of Claremore.
It was also traveling northbound on the same highway as troopers later determined it was “improper bicyclist action” that caused the accident.
Tatum, who was not wearing a helmet while riding, was initially taken by ambulance to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur and later transferred to the Oklahoma City hospital. He was admitted in critical condition with head, arm and trunk internal injuries.
Reports show Tatum was pronounced dead at 11:29 a.m. Oct. 20.
Not injured in the accident were Nicholson and four passengers in the vehicle, including three children ranging in age from 12 to nine years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.