Paoli bike safety

A group of Paoli youngsters get some tips from the big guy himself, Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett, along with Deputy Michelle Keith (left) as they presented tips on bike safety, such as here the sheriff showing the kids how use your arm to signal a turn while riding a bike. (PV Democrat photo)

Bike safety first

