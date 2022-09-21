Bike show to again fly high

High-flying stunts and even a few lessons for kids on bicycle safety will likely see festival-goers gathering for a couple of shows at this weekend’s BrickFest event in Pauls Valley.
The Vintage in the Valley Bicycle Stunt Show is just one of the things coming together for the annual community BrickFest celebration throughout much of Saturday, Sept. 24.
Bike shows are planned for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m during the day as the Vintage event enters its fourth year with BrickFest and sixth overall.
“It’s meant to be super fun, a visual feast for the eyes,” said Shane Patton, who again leads the Vintage charge.
The fun part is the crowds of folks coming to check out the stunts, including those that take bike riders over a ramp set up right there next to the local train depot area in downtown Pauls Valley.
For Patton it’s also more than just the fun stunts as he cites the work of Rich Wieber from Minnesota, a professional BMX rider and bicycle educator.
“Rich really brings a lot more than just flat land tricks,” he said. “He brings an element of his own on safety to schools shows. He talks to kids and the audience about bicycle safety.
“That’s the main reason I have this whole event. I work at the rec center. That is all about health and well-being. People sometimes overlook the safety aspects of bicycling.
“Rich not only talks about safety but has an anti-bullying message. That’s why his message is so awesome.”
Wieber will be joined by Terrance Collins of Oklahoma City and what’s called The Vibe BMX team as riders offer up a few stunts on the ground and in the air.
BrickFest really gets started with the 27th annual vintage car show sponsored by the Pauls Valley Police Department.
It features a variety of vehicles lined up on Paul Avenue during the day, along with more than 30 vendors.
At around 11 a.m. high school bands from all over the state will then begin their march right through the middle of the festival festivities.
It’s called the 13th annual Pauls Valley Marching Band Championships as the Pride of the Valley band again leads the marching band parade starting on Chickasaw Street.
Some of the bands will also take part in a field competition set for around 1 p.m. that day at the local football stadium.
There’s also the possibility that some costumed superheroes from the local Toy and Action Figure Museum will be a part of the marching band event.
Then at around 2 p.m. will be the event’s traditional Brick Toss as kids and adults alike get the shot to toss soft, sponge bricks as far as they can.
Helping to set the festival spirit during the day is a live band expected to be set up and perform in the depot area.
