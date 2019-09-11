State authorities are still investigating the details of what happened when a pickup truck struck a bicyclist riding in far southern Garvin County.
A report released this week by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the accident came back on Sept. 3 at a site in Garvin County about two miles west of Davis.
Jackie Cannon, 75, of Davis was alone while driving a 1999 GMC Sierra pickup westbound on state Highway 7.
According to the report, there was also a bicycle traveling westbound on the area highway.
State troopers have determined the bike was near the road's white fog line on the outside lane. Partially in the outside lane, the bike was struck by the truck driven by Cannon.
The name of the bike rider has for now been withheld. That rider, who is reported to have not been wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma and admitted in fair condition with arm, head, leg and trunk internal and external injuries.
Cannon was not injured in the accident, troopers report.
Three OHP troopers from the Garvin/Murray County detachment were assisted at the scene by other troopers, Davis firefighters, and Murray County deputies.
•••
It's also been announced a road project will soon narrow a portion of Interstate 35 near Wynnewood.
Southbound I-35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between state Highway 29, around mile-marker 66, near Wynnewood and just south of Ruppe Road, which is mile-marker 60, in Garvin County.
It's all set to begin Monday, Sept. 16 and continue through the fall for the road resurfacing project.
Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during weekends and holidays, and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route. The speed limit will also be reduced in the work zone.
One exception will come next month as all I-35 lanes are expected to to be open the weekend of Oct. 11-13 for OU-Texas football travel.
Motorists can use U.S. Highway 77 as a nearby alternate route or use U.S. 81 to the west or U.S. 69 to the east to avoid the I-35 corridor.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $2.8 million contract for this project in June to The Cummins Construction Company of Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.