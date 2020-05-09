Bill looks to help first responders

The full state Senate has approved legislation to better protect law enforcement and other first responders during a pandemic.
Sen. Greg McCortney, chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, is the author of House Bill 2938 which was approved by the full Senate on Thursday.
McCortney, R-Ada, represents District 13, which includes most of Garvin County.
“Under the governor’s health emergency order declared earlier this spring, law enforcement and first responders answering a call are able to be informed if they are going to an address where someone is infected with COVID-19,” McCortney said.
“This information helps them determine whether they need to use personal protective equipment and thus better manage those resources.
“This bill ensures that capability remains in place after the official emergency order expires. We know there will still be COVID cases throughout the state at that point, but in addition, we’ll be better prepared should another pandemic occur.”
McCortney stresses even though law enforcement and first-responders can be informed if they’re going to an address with an individual who has tested positive, identifying information would remain private.
He said placing this language in statute ensures state law will fall in line with HIPAA, the federal medical privacy act.
HB 2938 now returns to the House for further consideration.
