Bill meant to help county jails

County sheriffs throughout Oklahoma have teamed up to applaud the state Legislature's passage of Senate Bill 244 this past session.
Among them is Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett, who was among a group attending a ceremonial bill signing for the bill with Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The measure, by Senate principal author Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, and House principal author Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, ends a practice that often resulted in county jails having to pay for the cost of housing inmates awaiting transport to facilities operated by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC).
SB 244, which became law on Aug. 30, authorizes DOC to establish a dedicated electronic address to receive all electronically-submitted judgment and sentence documents and removes the penalty for county sheriffs related to the five-day notification requirement for county jails transferring a prisoner to DOC custody.
“For years the Oklahoma Department of Corrections has been refusing to pay under certain circumstances for housing those who have been convicted and are awaiting transport to DOC facilities,” Bergstrom said in a statement released this week.
“This has resulted in lawsuits against the state by counties, financial hardships for county jails and was simply unconstitutional. Senate Bill 244 changes that, and it provides a more efficient mechanism for counties to notify DOC that inmates are ready for transport.
“This bill is essentially just common sense and fair play. I’m glad I was able to get it passed and that Governor Stitt signed it into law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.