Bill puts Bible up front in state

Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, has filed House Bill 3890 to name the Holy Bible as Oklahoma's official state book.
"We are people of great faith," said Townley, whose House District 48 includes portions of Carter, Murray and Garvin counties.
"The Holy Bible is an integral part of numerous faiths and is deeply important to many Oklahomans. Even when we don't always agree with each other, we always know that we have a foundation higher than politics that we can rely on to remain unshakeable when times are tough."
Townley is a former owner of a Christian Bible bookstore.
The vast majority of Oklahomans identify the Bible as the dominate book of faith. According to data from Pew Research Center, 79 percent of Oklahomans identify as Christians.
Wycliffe Bible Translators estimates that the full Bible is available in 717 different languages, giving nearly 6 billion people access to the book in its entirety.
HB3890 is available for consideration in the upcoming legislative session, which begins at noon Feb. 7.
•••
Townley and Reps. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, and Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City, have filed legislation to grant Oklahoma veterans a full tax exemption on retirement benefits they receive as a result of their service.
House Bill 3693 would maintain the current exemption through Dec. 31, 2022.
Under the legislation, veterans would receive a 100 percent tax exemption on their retirement benefits, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Currently, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces receive tax exemptions for up to 75 percent or $10,000 of the retirement benefits they receive from any component of the U.S. Armed Forces.
"Oklahoma is special to military members serving within our many installations across the state, and all will tell you how we treat our military is unparalleled to any other state," Townley said.
"Regardless of where they end their military service, we want them to return here and retire here. Transitioning into civilian life in Oklahoma offers them a way to utilize their experience and help us grow our aerospace and defense industry. This bill will continue our efforts to show them our appreciation for their service."
"As someone who proudly served in our nation's armed forces, I understand just how much this bill could help my brothers and sisters-in-arms," McDugle said.
"We need to take every opportunity we can to give back to those who have given so much for our country."
McDugle, a Marine, served in combat in Somalia, Bosnia and Saudi Arabia.
"After the sacrifices that our servicemen and women have made during their time in the military, the least we can do is find a way to let them keep more of their retirement benefits," said Manger, who serves on the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
"This bill would be extremely helpful to individuals in my district and across our state and I am proud to co-sponsor it."
HB3693 would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, and is available for consideration in the upcoming legislative session, which begins at noon Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.