Bill to boost teacher prep passes House

A bill that would add multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) to help new teachers before they enter the classroom passed unanimously in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
House Bill 1773, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, would require the MTSS framework to be included in teacher preparation programs.
Conley's District 20 includes an eastern portion of Garvin County.
The framework includes data-driven, evidence-based training in literacy – including phonics, mathematics instruction, the application of behavioral sciences to classroom management, and the identification and impact of trauma on student learning, as well as trauma-informed responsive instruction.
“This framework will help our new teachers learn to look at the whole child, which will better prepare them to recognize and help struggling students when they enter their classrooms,” Conley said.
“Multi-tiered systems of support improve outcomes for all students, including high-performing students, English language learners, students receiving special education services and those struggling with barriers to learning.”
Conley, a former teacher and school administrator, said using the science and data behind MTSS programs is a school-wide approach where by-in from all personnel helps ensure success for all students through a well-trained teacher core that works together as a team to help students achieve.
She said family involvement is promoted in this framework, which engages parents and reduces absenteeism to help improve academic and behavioral outcomes.
“Teachers are dedicated to the academics and over-all health and well-being of their students,” Conley said.
“When given the tools to support their students; the expertise to teach them to learn to read or perform well in math, and when they have the skills to recognize a student who has endured a trauma, they are able to make a difference in the lives of those for whom they have chosen to advocate.”
HB 1773 passed the House with a vote of 91-0. It now moves to the state Senate where it is authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.
