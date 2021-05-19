Billboard ads big for toy museum

Billboards along Interstate 35 appear to be the biggest draw when it comes to bringing visitors into Pauls Valley to check out the Toy and Action Figure Museum.
Local artist and museum curator Kevin Stark, joined by a couple of museum board members, told all five members of the Pauls Valley City Council some savings are also coming along with the cost of the highly effective billboards.
Stark's address came during a regular meeting last week as the council approved just over $14,500 in tourism sales tax funds to help the museum secure both northbound and southbound billboards along I-35.
“This is for advertising in the form of billboards,” Stark said at the May 11 meeting.
“The billboard is the number one reason people stop. The point of the toy museum was to have a creative, unique tourist attraction.
“The billboards are the best way to bring people to the museum. It's an impulse. People are driving down the interstate, see the sign and decide to stop at the museum.
“That impulse stop is really great for us,” he said, adding input from visitors indicate most come to the museum because they saw a billboard while driving on the interstate.
The total cost is actually lower than in past years likely because of the virus pandemic.
In fact, Stark says the nonprofit museum is saving about $3,200 this time for the billboards.
“We've worked hard to get a lot of savings. Because of COVID it's helped to bring that down.”
The museum in downtown PV reopened on March 19 after being closed for just about a full year because of the virus pandemic.
The hours are still limited for now as current plans are for the museum to be open all day Friday and Saturday and on Sunday afternoons. The possibility of the open sign going up more often could come starting the Memorial Day weekend.
