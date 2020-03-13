A state senator with a piece of Garvin County got his bill, designed to protect the unborn, through this week to the next step.
Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan, authored Senate Bill 1859 to increase accountability of doctors administering abortions in Oklahoma. The bill was passed by the Senate on Thursday.
The bill would prohibit doctors from performing abortions beginning at six weeks if a fetal or embryonic heartbeat or brainwaves are present.
Currently, at eight weeks, doctors must advise a mother if a heartbeat is audible and let her decide whether to listen to it before moving forward with the procedure.
“Being such a strong pro-life state, we have a moral obligation to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves,” Scott said.
“This is a commonsense measure that directs doctors to recognize life just as they do death with the presence or lack of a heartbeat or brainwaves.
“Doctors take an oath to protect life so this will also hold them accountable for that oath by taking away the licenses of any who violate this law.”
Any physicians found in violation of the bill would have their Oklahoma medical license immediately revoked and it could never be renewed in the state.
SB 1859, which passed the Senate 36-8, will next be considered in the state House.
•••
State Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, who also has a district that includes part of Garvin County, was among a trio getting bills passed on March 11 that would end "surprise" medical billing for Oklahoma residents.
House Bill 3388, authored by Townley and state Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, and House Bill 3483, authored by McEntire, both passed the House of Representatives with votes of 92-3 and 95-0 respectively.
Sneed, Townley and McEntire have agreed to work together to ensure one piece of legislation gets through the state Senate and onto the governor to be signed into law in order to protect Oklahomans.
“Our goal is to eliminate all surprise medical bills for Oklahomans,” Sneed said.
“We want to remove the patient from the middle, set benchmarks to determine the amount medical providers will get paid by insurance companies and puts in place procedures to resolve payment disputes.”
A surprise medical bill often comes when an insured person goes to an in-network facility to get a covered procedure done, but an out-of-network provider actually provides services resulting in a bill not covered by the insurance company and a surprise to the insured.
A balanced bill, on the other hand, is one which an insurance company says before-hand they are not going to pay the amount charged by the provider. This gives the insured the option to pursue treatment or not.
“We’ve worked hard over a long period of time with health insurance companies and health care providers to come up with a positive solution for Oklahoma consumers,” Townley said.
“I’m excited to move this legislation forward and look forward to the day when these medical patients are assured of the price they will be paying for their care.”
HB 3388 directs the state insurance commissioner to select a nonprofit organization to maintain a benchmarking database containing information on percentiles of billed charges from out-of-network providers and rates paid to in-network providers, in order to determine the usual, customary, and reasonable rate insurance carriers would be required to pay.
It also directs that if an insured patient receives emergency services from an out-of-network provider, the patient will no longer be responsible for any amount greater than what they would pay in-network.
The bill would require arbitration in cases of disputed payment
HB 3483 would require the state Department of Health to require health facilities to post on their websites information related to their contracts with insurers for services and a disclosure statement about patients’ potential risk of being balance billed.
The measure would allow out-of-network providers and health insurers to request mediation to settle disputed claims.
