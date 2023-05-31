A bizarre scene unfolded when a motorist recently stopped her car right on Interstate 35 blocking traffic near Pauls Valley as she undressed and did a dance.
Authorities believe Precious Byrd, 30, of Edmond was under the influence of some sort of drug when she did the unusual dance on the top of her vehicle.
It came on May 19 when Byrd stopped her Chevrolet near the Airline Road exit in southern PV blocking both southbound lanes of traffic.
Byrd got on the roof of the car and stripped down to her bra and panties when she began “vigorously and repeatedly thrusting her hips in a sexually provocative manner.”
The move was described by witnesses as “twerking.”
“I asked her what she had taken and she said, ‘weed,’” a county sheriff’s deputy reported.
Once Byrd was taken into custody and placed into a patrol car she had “body tremors, excessive sweating, incoherent statements, was immune to pain compliance techniques and at times spoke like a demon in a deep evil manner.”
The arresting deputy did report smelling an odor of marijuana and possibly something else on Byrd.
When taken to Pauls Valley’s hospital Byrd began screaming and resisting, while staring at a nurse before kicking one of her legs.
Byrd later was released from jail on her own recognizance with the promise to appear for a court arraignment. A warrant for her arrest was issued when she didn’t show for the hearing late last week.
The actual charges filed May 22 against Byrd were a felony assault on a medical care provider and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs.
