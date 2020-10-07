Black history focus of Wynnewood debut

Hopewell Church in Wynnewood has announced it will soon host a virtual debut of Wynnewood’s Black history, “The Life of Black Wynnewood.”
Made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities, this oral history presentation will be in the form of a documentary titled, “The Hope of Generations: The Story of Wynnewood’s Rich Black History.”
It will debut at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 on the Hopewell Church website link: http://www.hwcinc.org/about/wynnewood-black-history/.
“In today’s society, it is important that we preserve as much of our history that we can and despite racial inequality, we must continue the legacy of hope our ancestors have given us,” said Jokori L. Taylor, pastor of Hopewell Church.
Wynnewood's mayor, Anne Giltner, said this presentation is a reminder of the importance of all local residents.
“It’s important in these times that we see and are reminded of the history that the black lives from Wynnewood have lived through; it’s through this education that we can see not only how much we have grown, but how much we have yet to grow and work together as a community to move us forward,” Giltner said.
Funding for this program is provided in part by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities (OH) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).
For more information, contact Taylor – email: jokorilaray@gmail.com or phone 405-268-1360.
