Blanket drive to help those in need

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero across northern Oklahoma and 10 to 15 below
across southern Oklahoma and northern Texas.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern,
northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma
and northern Texas.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds may gusts to 60 mph with
the exception of somewhat lighter winds across south central
and southeast Oklahoma.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
