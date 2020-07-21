Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donors to help rebuild the blood supply in response to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and is urging healthy adults to take some time to save lives this summer.
Individuals ages 16 and up are urged to give blood at one of these locations:
• Thursday, July 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw.
• Wednesday, July 29, 9 to 11 a.m., at Amcor in Pauls Valley, 200 N. Indian Meridian.
• Thursday, July 30, 1:30 to 5 p.m., at First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant.
Donors will receive a free summer camper T-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Frontier City or Science Museum Oklahoma, or two free entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.
Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
“The COVID-19 pandemic led to a record number of blood drive cancellations in recent months,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“Because the need for blood is constant, and increases during the summer, local patients are counting on our heroic donors more than ever.”
OBI’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently.
In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks.
Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is following recommendations and guidelines set forth by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and AABB (formerly American Association of Blood Banks).
“Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.”
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
(16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.)
