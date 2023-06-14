Blood drive for honor, life

By Barry Porterfield bporterfield@pvdemocrat.com
Life and death really are at stake as a blood drive coming soon is meant to honor one and help the other victim badly burned in a recent fire at the Wynnewood Refinery.
This one’s not so much about the money but instead donations of blood as each one is meant to honor Wes Foster, a refinery employee who later passed away from his injuries.
Those donors choosing to give at the drive coming next weekend in nearby Ada are also asked to do it in the name of Eli Warren.
When that happens Warren, whose life is still on the line from his injuries in the May 23 fire, and his family will get the kind of credits that could help with his recovery.
The blood drive, coming by way of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, is scheduled from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at a steakhouse in Ada – the Santa Fe Cattle Company, located at 1300 Lonnie Abbott Blvd.
Leading the charge is Barb Rainwater, who has her family connections to Foster.
“Wes was a cowboy who just loves his horses. He was an all around great human being,” Rainwater said.
“We’re having a blood drive in the memory of Wes and directing all donations to help support Eli Warren.
“Any blood donations will be in Wes’ honor and blood credits will be directed to Eli.”
Those credits can help a patient or family offset some of the costs of blood transfusions, which Rainwater says is especially important for burn victims like Warren.
“Some of his skin grafts are starting to work, but he’s fighting to keep from getting infections or pneumonia,” she said about Warren. “He’s still fighting for his life.
“We’ll do what we can to help that young man. Anything we can do to help this family we will do. I’m hoping to get the word out, get as many people involved in donating.”
When the blood drive does arrive there will be a band belting out live music, a photographer getting some pics and giveaways.
“Santa Fe has been gracious to provide free appetizers to everyone that donates. We should have more of that with other businesses.”
The idea of holding a blood drive to help a good cause may not be the first thing to come to mind, but for Rainwater she knew it was a way to help somebody in need even if it’s not necessarily a specific person.
“I used to work in a hospital, so on the day of the accident I was sitting here thinking what can I do to help,” Rainwater said. “I thought burn victims, they need a lot of blood, so I donated right away.”
When giving blood she asked a tech what can be done to host your own blood drive. She contacted the Oklahoma Blood Institute, which agreed to scheduled a “blood bus” to be at the Ada steakhouse on the day of the upcoming drive.
“They said if you want to host a blood drive we’ll do it for you.”
Anyone wanting to help needs to remember they still can even if unable to attend this particular blood drive.
“It’s summer time so a lot of folks are out of town on vacation or just traveling.
“I encourage everyone to donate blood. It doesn’t have to be at this event. You can donate at any donation center. It’s helping save lives.”
