Blood drives are on the way

A series of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute is coming soon to the Pauls Valley area.
In each case it's an OBI bloodmobile that's at the center of the drive as one is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 at Pauls Valley High School.
Pauls Valley National Bank will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Maysville High School is up next with a drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
First United Bank in Pauls Valley, located at the corner of Grant and Ash, will host a drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
An OBI bloodmobile will in between the Garvin County Sheriff's Office and Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
To schedule an appointment call Shari Kendall at the library, 405-238-5188.
•••
Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc. is calling on the public to help ‘Spread the Love’ during the month of February.
Delta is having a peanut butter and jelly food drive to help ‘Spread the Love’ to local citizens in need of food.
Donations can be dropped off at the following Delta Community Action locations:
• Pauls Valley – 225 W. McClure.
• Lindsay – 308 SW 2nd.
• Purcell – 122 W. Main.
The agency’s 2020 Community Needs Assessment revealed the need for food ranked eighth in overall need.
The Spread the Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, sponsored by Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc., will continue through the end of February.
