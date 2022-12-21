Blood drives keep going into 2023

A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County over the next few weeks.
First up is a blood drive coming to Pauls Valley that's also designed to help a worthy local cause.
The drive at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library is meant to help Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation, which works to provide footwear to kids in need.
It's scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the local public library on North Willow next to the county courthouse.
If the drive's collections meet goals a monetary contribution will be made to the foundation.
Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188 to schedule an appointment for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Other drives planned into the new year include:
• Thursday, Dec. 29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Friday, Dec. 30 (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Monday, Jan. 2 (10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Paoli, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Thursday, Jan. 5 (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley, 100 Enterprise Blvd. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Saturday, Jan. 7 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – KATT radio drive at Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley, 1340 W. Grant. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Monday, Jan. 9 (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS in Pauls Valley, 2304 S. Chickasaw. Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
