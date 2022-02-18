Blown tire causes I-35 wreck

One injury and miles of anxious highway drivers lined up waiting to get through were the result of a blown tire and one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Pauls Valley.
The one vehicle was a dump truck driven by Cortilliaus Plunkett, 41, of Del City.
At around 1:30 p.m. the truck, traveling northbound on Interstate 35 at the time, had its right front tire blowout causing the vehicle to go off the road to the right overturn 1 ½ times coming to rest on its top.
Troopers report the accident occurred at an I-35 site between Pauls Valley exits onto state Highway 19, which is mile marker 72, and Airline Road two miles to the south.
Another result was the northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for parts of Friday afternoon.
Plunkett, who troopers say was wearing seat belts at the time, was pinned in the truck for about 45 minutes before being freed by Pauls Valley firefighters using an extrication tool.
He was airlifted from the scene and taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Plunkett was admitted in stable condition with leg, arm and trunk internal injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.