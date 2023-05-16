A triple digit bond has been given to a Pauls Valley man who displayed some unusual behavior when around some young children at a public event.
That behavior included approaching and trying to pick up the youngsters at a Sunday afternoon event back on May 7 at the Pauls Valley High School gym.
Now it’s Caleb Franklyn Meave, 32, who faces a couple of felony charges, including kidnapping, and a $100,000 bond.
On the day of the incident Pauls Valley officers called to the local gym were told a male subject was harassing people in the stands.
Officers reported seeing Meave on some steps and determined he showed the signs of being under the influence of a stimulant.
When placed under arrest Meave said “no” and attempted to pull away. One officer was able to get Meave’s right wrist handcuffed but he continued to resist to the point of kicking at officers.
Reports show Meave struck at the officers with his shoulder blades and elbows, while also kicking their legs as he was finally taken into custody. Meave was then picked up and taken out of the gym.
Officers were approached by someone at the site claiming Meave had been talking to several small children. He was even seen picking up a child with “unknown intention.”
“It was learned that Meave had approached several juvenile children trying to speak to them, sat close to them and reach his arms out towards them in attempts to pick them up,” officers stated in a filed report.
“Meave then approached a six-year-old juvenile male, picked him up and began to walk away.
“The child’s father approached Meave, told him multiple times to set the child down and was able to retrieve the child.”
The man said he and his child did not know Meave.
Along with the kidnapping charge, Meave is also facing an assault count for his actions against officers while being arrested.
