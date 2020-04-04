A defendant now accused of having sex with a teenage girl in a Pauls Valley hotel has been successful in getting his bail dropped to a much lower total.
The defense's argument to give Markus Mullin, 24, of Bethany a better shot at getting out of jail was based on his own limitations.
Mullin is facing two felony charges of rape, which is based on his rendezvous with a 13-year-old girl from Paoli as the two had sexual relations at a local hotel on Feb. 20-21.
A document filed by Mullin's defense attorney, Perry Hudson of Oklahoma City, asked that his $100,000 bond be dropped to possibly something with one less zeros, like $10,000.
“The defendant acknowledges that these are serious allegations and carry maximum sentences of life imprisonment,” states one portion of the defense's motion filed in Garvin County District Court.
“However, the defendant submits that these allegations are mitigated by the fact that the defendant, who has serious cognitive limitations (i.e., a full-scale IQ of 60) and autism, met the victim only after she presented herself as a 19-year-old woman.
“This may not establish a legal defense to the charges, but it supports a significantly lower bond amount.”
Other parts of the argument is Mullin had no criminal history, was not a flight risk or danger to anyone, lives with family and is employed.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and tighter safety restrictions in place for the courthouse, a Garvin County judge instead conducted the recent bond reduction hearing over the telephone.
Over a prosecutor's objection the judge's ruling was for the bond to be lowered to $25,000.
Mullin was ordered to have no contact with the teen here, and he must reside with his parents in Bethany and not engage in any social media activity.
After the new order Mullin's bond was posted as he was released from Garvin County jail. For now his next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.
