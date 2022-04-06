Big bonds came in two separate criminal cases in Garvin County with one involving a car chase and young children.
Bond totals of $50,000 were recently handed down for both Netonya Myleah Mathis Gunn, 22, of Modesto, Calif., and Kevin Daniel Keenom, 43, of Pauls Valley.
Four formal charges have been filed against Gunn, including two felony counts of child neglect, specifically involving children two and four years old, and taking state troopers on a potentially dangerous pursuit on Interstate 35.
The incident getting Gunn in trouble came on March 24 when a trooper pulled over a van for passing other vehicles on the highway’s shoulder about 30 miles south of Pauls Valley.
The trooper learned the van had been rear-ended by a black Jeep, which was later spotted a few miles closer to PV.
When the Jeep was pulled over the trooper reports seeing the driver, later identified as Gunn, reach over, pick up a young child and place that child in the rear seat. Moments later the trooper saw the child face down in the floorboard.
Then came the surprise as Gunn accelerated the vehicle away from the trooper and the scene.
With the trooper in hot pursuit speeds are reported to have reached over 100 mph. A number of times Gunn pulled the Jeep over to stop along the interstate but each time sped back up as the chase continued.
Troopers decided they were “forced” to shut down I-35 behind the pursued vehicle because of the potential danger to other motorists.
At some point troopers used a tactical maneuver to get Gunn’s vehicle stopped as she was taken into custody.
Court records show if the bond is ever posted Gunn is ordered to have no unsupervised contact with the two children.
As for Keenom, it was a single felony of robbery by force or fear that was filed March 28.
A few days earlier police were called to South Spruce in Pauls Valley to see a woman claiming her former boyfriend, Keenom, had stolen her vehicle.
Reports show the woman said they were in the vehicle when Keenom got “physical.” She claims to have stopped the car, removed the keys and got out. She also said Keenom then grabbed the keys from her, got into the driver’s seat and drove off while dragging her in the process.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, the woman, who wasn't injured, did have a victim’s protective order filed against Keenom, although they did attend a church function together as she was giving him a ride afterwards.
The next day Keenom went to PV’s police station to fill out a statement as he claimed the woman had given him permission to take the vehicle. He denied ever getting physical with the woman.
Keenom’s $50,000 bond was posted as he was released from jail and ordered to stay away from the woman.
•••
Filed last week was a felony count of cruelty to animals against Dale Scott Jones, 33, of Foster.
Jones is accused of failing to provide adequate food, water and veterinarian care resulting in the death of 23 head of cattle with another 30 on the brink of starvation.
This case goes back to December when Jones is alleged to have been told to care for the cattle not already dead on property south of Elmore City.
At that time a county sheriff’s deputy reported 23 dead cows were found in pastures and two ponds.
Another 30 cows were found alive but in poor condition as the pastures had been “grazed down,” while no other food or water sources were made available.
The surviving cows were seized on March 17 after a veterinarian determined the care instructions were not being followed.
