Coming in August is the start of Pauls Valley Public Library's next series of book lectures.
Four lectures are scheduled for the series that has a theme of “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up first is the book “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis.
Rex Morrell will lead the lecture discussion, which is set to start at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
The remaining lecture series features:
• Sept. 19, “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. Lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey.
• Oct. 17, “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel. Lecture led by Ken Hada.
• Nov. 21, “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb. Lecture led Bill Hagen.
All the books are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The Pauls Valley Opry is set to soon return to the great indoors for its regular programs on the first Saturday night of the month.
The next one is set for a 6:30 p.m. start on Aug. 3 at the PV High School auditorium.
Guests booked for the show include Jae L Stilwell, Tanner Young, Molly Herrod, Danette Rizzo, David Paul Nowlin and Mary Battiata.
• An Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive is 1:15 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at First United Bank in PV, Grant and Ash. To schedule an appointment call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Aug. 13.
For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
